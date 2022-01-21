BUZZ-COMMENT-A little risk aversion is a good thing

Jan 21 (Reuters) - After big rises for stocks and commodities, supporting positive trends in currency markets, a little risk aversion is a good thing as it fosters small corrections lengthening the lifespan of the bull trends that have been the basis of movement across financial markets during the pandemic.

These trends are not the result of the pandemic itself, however, which has merely intensified a trend since the global financial crisis in 2008, spurring massive gains for stock markets like the Dow Jones Index. The DJI quadrupled in the 12 years ahead the pandemic.

Given the size of stimulus during the pandemic, the current risk rally which has doubled the Dow's value since March 2020 has far to go. Tech targets are 41,312 and 55,587.

Corrections will alleviate some of the inevitable excesses that build during strong trends and the current correction is negligible. The DJI, which has fallen 2280 points from its record high, is still 5000 points shy of the tech target for a minimum correction of its rise since March 2020.

Currency traders should hedge for a continuation of positive trends that will undermine currencies with the lowest yields and support those with higher yields.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

