BUZZ-COMMENT-A hawkish Norges Bank but NOK still vulnerable

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A surprisingly hawkish outlook from the Norges Bank but an equally surprising, subdued reaction from the NOK market, which highlights investors' reluctance to buy into the central bank's stance and leaves the crown vulnerable.

Thursday's 25 basis-point rate hike to 4.25% was widely expected and telegraphed by the central bank but what was not expected was an upward revision to its interest rate path, pointing to a further 25 basis-point tightening in December.

The Norges Bank has significantly increased its inflation estimate for 2024 and the bank sees headline CPI running higher than core prices. This is surprising given that inflation looks set to moderate in coming months.

The bank is possibly trying to put a line under NOK weakness, which has fanned the inflationary flames. However, if rates are not hiked in December the crown will come under further pressure.

EUR/NOK is holding to a shallow bear bias but failure to make progress through a thin daily Ichimoku cloud, 11.3608-11.4905, could trigger another squeeze to the upside. Chart points beyond the cloud are at 11.4030 and 11.5960, recent price extremes.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/NOK daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3POajav

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.