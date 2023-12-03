BUZZ-COMMENT-A hawkish hold expected from the RBA on Tuesday

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday and according to 28 of 30 economists polled by Reuters, they will remain on hold at 4.35% while retaining a hawkish bias.

Most economists polled believe the RBA will not be hiking rates again, despite the hawkish bias, and will deliver their first rate cut in Q4, 2024.

Market pricing is in sync with economist predictions, with LSEG RBAWATCH showing only a 2.5% chance of a 25 basis point hike on Tuesday and around a 30% chance they will hike in February or March 2024.

Hawkish RBA expectations dimmed last week following softer than expected readings in both retail sales and CPI for October. The data helped offset hawkish rhetoric from RBA Governor Michele Bullock and rising Australia home prices.

The Australian dollar is trending higher against the greenback, hitting a four-month high on Monday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve has ended their tightening cycle and will commence cutting interest rates in 2024.

If the RBA retains their hawkish bias, as expected, the AUD/USD will likely make tracks towards the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the July-October fall at 0.6747. If the RBA tones down its hawkish rhetoric, it may result in the AUD/USD retreating towards the 10-day moving average at 0.6607.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usd https://tmsnrt.rs/46JAkx9

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Ewen Chew)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.