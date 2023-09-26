News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-A dovish BoE repricing is still a concern for GBP/USD

September 26, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling could come under additional pressure if the Bank of England refrains from raising rates further by year-end given current market pricing. As it stands, the market has priced in roughly a 50% chance of a rate hike by the end of the year 0#BOEWATCH.

A decision by the BoE to stand pat on monetary policy will likely leave the pound vulnerable to a dovish repricing, thus opening the door towards the 1.20 handle for cable.

According to the latest Reuters poll, 22/37 economists forecast the BoE will keep the bank rate at 5.25%, while the remaining 15 expect one final rate hike to 5.5%. That said, whether this is indeed the end of the bank’s hiking cycle will depend largely on the upcoming inflation, jobs and PMI figures.

While wage growth hovers near record highs and inflation remains above 6%, policymakers have shown greater concerns over the deteriorating growth outlook in recent months, a factor that prompted the bank to pause rate hikes at its September meeting. Therefore, much like the ECB, the focus now is on the duration of these higher rates as opposed to how high.

