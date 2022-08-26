BUZZ-COMMENT-A different kind of crisis for sterling

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Sterling is in crisis but its current troubles differ from the usual event shock depreciation. This is a different kind of crisis and one that could lead to even deeper losses.

Since being dumped out of the European Exchange Rate mechanism in 1992 sterling has been beset by a number of major blows. Events that brought immediate moves lower in GBP/USD. Now, the pound is again struggling but not because of a seismic shock but because of a long drawn out burn as the UK endured first the COVID pandemic and now prospects of another recession at the hands of Bank of England rate hikes and surging inflation.

A deepening of the UK energy crisis is set to extend the pound's fall and the market will look to the March 2020 lows.

Having lost 18% in value since June 2021 sterling could lose another 10% if the UK economy slips into recession and inflation becomes entrenched.

There is little in the way of major support below the $1.1413 March 2020 low until the $1.0520 low from 1985.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/USD weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dY89Vr

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

