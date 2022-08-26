US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-A different kind of crisis for sterling

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Sterling is in crisis but its current troubles differ from the usual event shock depreciation. This is a different kind of crisis and one that could lead to even deeper losses.

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Sterling is in crisis but its current troubles differ from the usual event shock depreciation. This is a different kind of crisis and one that could lead to even deeper losses.

Since being dumped out of the European Exchange Rate mechanism in 1992 sterling has been beset by a number of major blows. Events that brought immediate moves lower in GBP/USD. Now, the pound is again struggling but not because of a seismic shock but because of a long drawn out burn as the UK endured first the COVID pandemic and now prospects of another recession at the hands of Bank of England rate hikes and surging inflation.

A deepening of the UK energy crisis is set to extend the pound's fall and the market will look to the March 2020 lows.

Having lost 18% in value since June 2021 sterling could lose another 10% if the UK economy slips into recession and inflation becomes entrenched.

There is little in the way of major support below the $1.1413 March 2020 low until the $1.0520 low from 1985.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/USD weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dY89Vr

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular