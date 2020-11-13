BUZZ-COMMENT-A Democrat double in Georgia runoffs might upend USD

The U.S. dollar could be in for a lively start to 2021 if Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff each win their Georgia runoff elections for the Senate on Jan. 5.

Twin victories would give the Democrats control of the Senate, since Vice President Kamala Harris would have a tie-breaking vote -- in effect, a belated blue wave. The Democrats already control the House, and Joe Biden will take presidency.

Bookmakers make both Republican candidates favourites to win the runoffs, however, and the GOP only needs either Kelly Loeffler or David Perdue to win to retain Senate control. Odds quoted by Ladbrokes suggest around an 80% chance that the Republicans will.

The safe-haven USD snapped higher in the early hours of Nov. 4 after a "blue wave" was priced out, before sliding to a two-month low as a risk-positive narrative took hold that a GOP majority in the Senate would limit regulatory change.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

