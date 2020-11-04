BUZZ-COMMENT-A deeper EUR/USD correction is now more likely

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. election is tight, and the uncertainty is likely to lead to a paring of risk. Traders are long EUR/USD, putting downside pressure on the pair for months. EUR/USD was likely to be hit by year-end adjustment. The election results have added to that probability.

Despite the heightened chances of a deeper correction, the probability of a trend-changing move is slight. A deeper dip will probably be followed by a rally next year.

The number of bullish bets is still large and out of sync with other dollar risk, which remains modest. Of all $26.4 billion bets, $22.9 billion are EUR/USD longs. Since traders established a big bullish bet at the end of July, the pair has stalled and a resumption of the uptrend is likely only after this big bet is pared further.

A dip below 1.1500 would be enough. A move below 1.1250 would rock the bullish view. But it take a move under 1.1000 to break it.

EUR/USD weekly charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jXbHoe

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

