BUZZ-COMMENT-A cost effective option to hedge limited USD gains

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The schedule for U.S. rate cuts has been delayed, and the magnitude of reductions decreased, giving inflation more time to subside. But cuts are still coming and further USD gains may therefore be limited.

USD call options have seen a pick-up in demand since Tuesday's U.S. CPI beat, especially against the JPY, as dealers cover short positions. If further USD gains prove limited, however, USD call RKO options remain a significantly cheaper alternative to regular vanilla USD call options.

An RKO (reverse-knock-out) is a regular vanilla option, but has an attached trigger in the line of travel. If that trigger is touched/traded at any stage before a preset expiry date the option is dead. Recent examples of USD call RKO options were mentioned in EUR/USD and before Tuesday's break above 150.00 in USD/JPY, and they can still reward.

A current example, with EUR/USD spot at 1.0700, is a 1-month expiry 1.0700 strike EUR put/USD with RKO trigger at 1.0500, which only risks an upfront premium of 17-USD pips (break-even 1.0683). That is significantly cheaper than the 67-USD pips (break-even 1.0633) for a regular 1.0700 vanilla option.

With USD/JPY at 150.50, one could own the right to buy USD/JPY at 150.00 in 1-month for an upfront premium of 131 JPY pips, but add a 154.00 RKO trigger and that premium drops to 33 JPY pips, albeit dead if 154 trades prior to expiry. Strikes, triggers and expiry dates can be adjusted to suit.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.