BUZZ-COMMENT-A clearer path for China's yuan if pessimism dissipates

March 2 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan's surge Wednesday on surprisingly strong economic datasuggests the market was excessively bearish prior. Some negativity persists, but it might dissipate after the National People's Congress, allowing USD/CNH to resume its descent.

The annual parliamentary meeting is expected to solidify President Xi Jinping's grip on power. The anticipated resurrection of China's financial watchdog, likely to be announced at the NPC, will give the state more control over markets, which might worry foreign investors.

But optimists are looking for ambitious economic goal-setting and fresh stimulus measures that could replenish yuan confidence. Barring any disappointment in the 2023 GDP target, expected to be above 5.5%, the yuan should strengthen again.

Understandably, some pessimism lingers, especially with geopolitical risks rising, and stubbornly high U.S. inflationkeeping the rate outlook elevated.

The offshore yuan leapt more than 1.0% against the USD Wednesday, breaking the 200-day moving average at 6.9152, in a sell signal for the dollar. That cue drove USD/CNH to a 6.8642 low, but it has since bounced to 6.8950, spurred by higher Treasury yields.

But if the 200 DMA now holds back the USD and China stocks continue to show resilience to external pressures, USD/CNH might drift back down to its 55 DMA at 6.8544, a chart platform that enabled the mid-February rally towards the 7.0000 psychological barrier. Dollar bulls will hope that floor doesn't break.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing for Sonali Desai)

