BUZZ-COMMENT-A bubble in currency markets may burst

April 13 (Reuters) - There is currently a great deal of positive trading in currency markets fostered by low volatility, low interest rates and huge economic stimulus which has created a bubble. Bubbles have tendency to burst.

The surge in commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fuelled demand for the currencies of producers, stoking the bullish trends that resulted from stimulus deployed to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's much cause for concern and reason to adopt defensive currency positions. Instead, there's been much gambling, just before a string of U.S. interest rate hikes which are likely to drive up interest rates globally.

Intervention by the Swiss National Bank and subsequent rebalancing is suppressing EUR/USD volatility, creating a false sense of security for those who may look to the main traded currency pair for inspiration and see little risk of a big movement.

Japan's monetary policy has fuelled a yen collapse, ECB is pushing back despite record inflation, and China has to contend with a much stronger yuan when the economy is set to suffer from shutdowns to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

A small change could result in big currency reactions driving FX vols well into double digits. Given the power of Fed policy, big changes are more likely.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

