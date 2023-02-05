BUZZ-COMMENT-A BOJ Amamiya appointment seen good for economy, USD/JPY

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A news report that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya is being sounded out by the Japanese government to succeed retiring Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has driven a jump in USD/JPY and the Nikkei early Monday .

Both look set to trade higher on expectations that the central bank will continue to support growth as under the Kuroda regime, with JGB yields continuing to be capped by the BOJ's yield curve control.

USD/JPY gapped up from Friday's 131.20 New York close to 132.00 and then 132.60 before easing back to 131.52. A 131.20-52 gap remains on the daily chart, and could well provide a base for further rises.

USD/JPY looks set to head towards a test of its descending 55-day moving average and Ichimoku cloud at 133.29 and between 133.89-141.26. The pair has already broken above its weekly, 124.24-130.89 Ichimoku cloud decisively and is poised to trade above the weekly Ichi tenkan at 132.69.

The argument for USD/JPY rising again is supported by higher U.S. yields following Friday's much stronger-than-expected jobs data. Non-farm payrolls rose 517,000 against expectations of 185,000.Unemployment defied forecasts of a rise to 3.6%, falling to 3.4% from 3.5% . The U.S. services sector also looks strong .

With expectations shifting to a higher terminal Fed funds rate, likely above 5% , , USD/JPY could certainly rise again alongside U.S. yields. Related comments , . Also , and , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

