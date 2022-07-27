BUZZ-COMMENT-A bigger than expected Fed hike could sink EUR/USD

July 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's downside will become even more vulnerable if the Federal Reserve hike is more than the market is expecting. Especially as the currency pair's price action ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision was already pointing to eventual losses to retest the recent 2022 0.9952 low.

EUR/USD, last week, for two days in a row failed above the 1.0271 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 1.0787 to 0.9952 (EBS) drop, setting up a "bull trap". A bull trap is set when a market breaks above a tech level but then reverses and is usually a bearish sign.

EUR/USD nursed losses on Wednesday after its sharpest drop in two weeks as a cut in Russian gas supply sent energy prices soaring. . Markets are betting that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points (bps), with an outside chance of a larger 100 bps hike. FEDWATCH A 100 bps hike would likely fuel further dollar demand, increasing the likelihood of a EUR/USD slump. Related comments

