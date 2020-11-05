BUZZ-COMMENT-A bigger EUR/USD rise is likely next year

Nov 5 (Reuters) - There's a high probability that EUR/USD will rise next year. This year, there is a good chance that position adjustment weighs.

The results of this adjustment may not lead to a big drop but should prevent a big rise. It's likely to confine the pair to ranges that have mostly unfolded within 1.17-1.19 for almost four months.

After the U.S. election, EUR/USD has gravitated back to the centre of this well-traded range. Without more U.S. stimulus -- hard to envisage after a tight vote that will probably be contested -- EUR/USD is likely to remain stuck.

The European Central Bank is set to ease in December and while stimulus is good for the economy, it's bad for traders sitting long at the end of the year. It's wise to expect EUR/USD selling at the outset.

Another large U.S. stimulus injection is likely next year, and with a reduction of EUR/USD longs also likely EUR/USD could soar towards 1.26, perhaps 1.31.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

