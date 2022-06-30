BUZZ-COMMENT-A bad situation could soon turn ugly, impacting FX markets

June 30 (Reuters) - The withdrawal of stimulus triggered big stock market corrections and although those initially stopped at crucial levels, the resurgence of risk aversion and renewed selling now threatens bigger declines which pose a risk of big currency reactions.

Changes in U.S. monetary policy are at the heart of this year's big moves, so U.S. stocks are likely key for financial markets.

The slide of the Dow Jones Index halted close to the target for a minimum technical correction of gains fuelled by the stimulus that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is 29,794, while the low was 29,653.

This modest correction of prior excess was achieved with half of the expected rise in U.S. interest rates and with little influence from the reduction of Fed's balance sheet which began in June.

A bigger correction seems likely.

The Nasdaq halted at a similarly key level, 38.2% of the rise that followed the global financial crisis in 2008 which is 10,502, while the low was 10,565.

The drop for bitcoin has slowed close to $19,252 which is the limit for a correction of the massive rise that evolved during the pandemic. Should coin close below, it could drop to $4k and there are many traders still speculating on rises for crypto currencies.

It may be wise to brace for a shock that supports the dollar.

