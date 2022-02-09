BUZZ-COMMENT-A 40-year high for U.S. CPI may spark 3-8% dollar rise

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. inflation is expected to rise to a 40-year high at 7.3% yy in January yet currency traders have been busily unwinding bets on a dollar rise just as surging inflation and a robust job market have stoked expectations for future interest rate rises.

FX traders are ill-prepared for a resumption of the uptrend in the dollar that began in June 2021 when the Federal Reserve first spoke of tapering asset purchases. The dollar could gain 3-8% and given the state of positioning it may do so quickly.

With a 150 bps rise for Fed funds envisaged in the next 12 months and non-farm payrolls far surpassing expectations, U.S. rates might rise in increments greater than 25 bps.

Despite the extremes seen in data which also saw big upside revisions to past jobs data, currency traders slashed dollar longs to their smallest since September 2021. Judged by the sharp EUR/USD rise following the European Central Bank meeting, the net dollar long may now be smaller.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

