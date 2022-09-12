BUZZ-COMMENT-A $65 oil price should restore equilibrium in FX markets

Sept 12 (Reuters) - A $65 oil price should restore equilibrium in FX markets that its huge rise had previously distorted.

Brent crude oil was $65/bbl before COVID-19 and it more than doubled in price for that same level as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Although Brent has tumbled over 50/bbl from this year's peak, it is still an expensive $93 per barrel and that is weighing on the currencies of nations that are dependent upon imports.

Should oil drop back to $65 it would support a great many currencies that have slumped due to its rise, but in particular euro and yen which represent 71.2% of the dollar index and that could have a material impact on speculative flows which have the potential to change the dollar's direction on a broader basis.

Although Brent has recently bounced $6/bbl there is cause to anticipate a deeper drop because the 55-DMA has just dropped below the 200-DMA, the "Death Cross" which is a widely followed sell signal.

A close below $83.04 which is 76.4% of the Nov 2021-March 2022 rise from $65.72 to $139.13 would suggest oil erases that entire gain.

For more click on FXBUZ

Brent crude oilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3B8yIz1

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.