US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-A $65 oil price should restore equilibrium in FX markets

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

A $65 oil price should restore equilibrium in FX markets that its huge rise had previously distorted.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - A $65 oil price should restore equilibrium in FX markets that its huge rise had previously distorted.

Brent crude oil was $65/bbl before COVID-19 and it more than doubled in price for that same level as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Although Brent has tumbled over 50/bbl from this year's peak, it is still an expensive $93 per barrel and that is weighing on the currencies of nations that are dependent upon imports.

Should oil drop back to $65 it would support a great many currencies that have slumped due to its rise, but in particular euro and yen which represent 71.2% of the dollar index and that could have a material impact on speculative flows which have the potential to change the dollar's direction on a broader basis.

Although Brent has recently bounced $6/bbl there is cause to anticipate a deeper drop because the 55-DMA has just dropped below the 200-DMA, the "Death Cross" which is a widely followed sell signal.

A close below $83.04 which is 76.4% of the Nov 2021-March 2022 rise from $65.72 to $139.13 would suggest oil erases that entire gain.

For more click on FXBUZ

Brent crude oilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3B8yIz1

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular