BUZZ-COMMENT-50 or 25? Dollar to keep eagle eye on Fed hike dial

March 8 (Reuters) - The probability of the Federal Reserve getting more aggressive in its inflation fight and raising rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting will be a key influence over the dollar over the next fortnight.

The higher the probability of a half-point increase on March 22, the better for the dollar - whereas it could pare some of its recent gains if the perceived risk of a 50 bps hike ebbs.

Money markets currently see a 64% chance of the Fed raising rates by 50 bps later this month, following hawkish testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday. The perceived probability of a half-point hike on March 22 was 21% before Powell spoke. FEDWATCH

Key U.S. event risks which will impact Fed rate expectations before March 22 include Friday's employment report and inflation data next Tuesday. The Reuters poll forecast for February's nonfarm payrolls number is 203k.

The USD index scaled a 14-week peak of 105.88 on Wednesday, courtesy of Powell's hawkish steer.

