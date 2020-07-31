BUZZ-COMMENT-1.20 is a key level for EUR/USD, and here's why

July 31 (Reuters) - EUR/USD 1.20 is a key level that won't look significant to chart analysts but will to those exposed to FX options and even those that aren't.

EUR/USD 1.20 contains myriad option-related barriers and triggers. Some pay out a predetermined amount if 1.20 trades before expiry, others if it's above or below 1.20 at expiry (digitals). There are also knock out/in triggers, which bring vanilla put and call options into play, or kill them, when 1.20 trades.

It's impossible to know the size, expiry dates or net hedging needs attached to the options, but having not traded 1.20 for over two years, and being touted by many option traders as a big level to watch, large barrier presence is expected and could be tough to break.

The break of smaller 1.1850 and 1.1900 barriers Friday prompted a spike in the cost of vanilla options as market makers hedged subsequent exposure . With less existing vanilla option coverage above 1.2000 added to the mix, a break there could fuel a bigger reaction in both spot and option markets .

For more click on FXBUZ

1-week and 1-month EUR/USD implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2BLGK6r

EURUSD option expiries DTCC through end Sephttps://tmsnrt.rs/39HlsTW

1-3-12-month EUR/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gicEq1

EUR=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/30dw75C

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

