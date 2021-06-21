BUZZ-COMMENT:USD poised for more gains but a major trend unlikely

The hawkish shift in Federal Reserve expectations has given the US dollar a strong boost , but the prospect of a major trend higher over the medium-term seems unlikely at this stage.

Friday's rise to 92.40 in the US dollar index was in part due to a rise in short-term US Treasury yields and in part due to safe-haven flows prompted by a tumble in risk assets. The USD gave back some of the gains on Monday when Wall Street erased Friday's losses, as investors reassessed Friday's price action as being an over reaction .

A key factor behind USD weakness between the end of March and middle of May was an optimistic global growth outlook. Indications from the Fed they will tweak policy some time in the future if economic strength and inflation is persistent shouldn't necessarily dim the strong global growth outlook .

The short USD strategy was overcrowded and due for a correction. IMM data released yesterday showed speculators increased their net short USD positions to close to US$ 19 billion as of Tuesday, June 15 . The hawkish shift in Fed expectations provided the catalyst for unwinding a chunk of those bets.

Paring of short USD positions has the potential to push the US dollar index to the March 31 high around 93.50, as long as the 200-day moving average (around 91.50) holds. But if risk assets remain buoyant and the global recovery narrative remains largely in place, the USD index may present a selling opportunity at the higher levels.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

