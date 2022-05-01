BUZZ-COMMENT:RBA decision Tuesday is 'live' with 3 possible outcomes

May 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and according to the latest Reuters poll, they are expected to hike the cash rate 15 basis points to 0.25% . There isn't a strong consensus and a decision by the RBA to remain on hold or opt for a bold 40 basis point hike to 0.50% wouldn't shock.

According to RBAWATCH, the market is pricing in a 97% chance of 15 basis point hike to 0.25%. The hotter than expected Australia Q1 CPI released on April 27 convinced the market the Australian central bank must take action at Tuesday's meeting despite the Australian Federal election taking place just weeks away.

The 12 of 32 economists polled believing the RBA will remain on hold argue they will lay the groundwork for a tightening cycle in Tuesday's statement and wait for the release of the Q 1 wage price index on May 18 before pulling the tightening trigger at the June meeting.

Four of the 32 surveyed feel the RBA should be aggressive and hike 40 basis points to 0.50% to anchor inflation expectations and avoid falling too far behind the inflation curve.

If the RBA hikes 15 basis pips as is being priced in, there will likely be a muted reaction and more attention paid to the statement to gauge how aggressive the RBA will be in future meetings. A decision to remain on hold would likely see the AUD/USD fall towards the 2022 trend low at 0.6967. In the less likely event of a decision to hike 40 basis points, the AUD/USD would spike higher and test the 10-day moving average, which comes in around 0.7200.

