BUZZ-COMMENT:EUR/USD vulnerable as Germany and France mull lockdowns

The alarming third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe has put pressure on leaders in France and Germany to impose stricter lockdowns. The EUR/USD is vulnerable if the lockdowns proceed, as the negative impact on consumption and productivity will put the euro zone economy in stark contrast to the rapidly recovering U.S. economy.

The differential between the 10-year German Bund yield and 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is around 200 basis pips – up from around 150 basis pips at the start of the year when long EUR/USD was one of the featured conviction trades. If Europe's two largest economies have to impose stricter lockdowns while U.S. President Biden unveils a US$ multi-trillion fiscal spending plan, the yield differential will increase further in favour of the USD.

The widening yield differential between the U.S. and Europe will put added pressure on EUR/USD longs. The IMM data released on Friday showed that speculators increased net EUR/USD longs from around 90 K contracts to 93.3 K contracts - the equivalent of US$ 13.8 billion.

EUR/USD support comes in at 1.1760/65, where it bottomed in Thursday and Friday last week. A break below 1.1750 targets the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 1.0636/1.2349 move at 1.1694. Selling rallies towards 1.1860 where the 10 and 200-day moving averages converge, for an eventual test below 1.1700 is the favoured strategy.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.