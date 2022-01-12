BUZZ-COMMENT:EUR/USD commences trend higher after range breakout

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The euro has started a short-term trend higher against the greenback despite the latest U.S. inflation data almost guaranteeing the U.S Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates at its March meeting.

The EUR/USD proved to be resilient through November, December and the first week of January when Fed expectations turned decidedly hawkish and U.S. Treasury yields soared. It managed to hold between 1.1086 and 1.1377, as forecasts for a fall below 1.1000 reached a consensus heading into 2022.

With higher U.S. interest rates fully priced in by the foreign exchange market, the testimony on Tuesday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the U.S. CPI release on Wednesday resulted in "sell the rumour-buy the fact" events for the EUR/USD, as the long U.S. dollar trade was overcrowded.

The close above the 55-day moving average at 1.1365 on Tuesday had EUR/USD shorts looking to pare back and the break above the triple-top at 1.1370/80 on Wednesday led to capitulation.

The 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages for the EUR/USD are now in a bullish alignment, indicating the start of a short-term trend higher. The first objective is the 100-day moving average around 1.1510. The 55-day moving average, now at 1.1358, has flipped from being formidable resistance to being support.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

