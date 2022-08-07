US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT:AUD/USD vulnerable to shift in central bank expectations

Friday's much stronger than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls [nL1N2ZG2G3] has resulted in a significantly hawkish shift in Federal Reserve expectations that will likely support the greenback against the Australian dollar, in the short-term at least.

The market is now pricing a 70% chance the Fed will hike 75 basis points at their September meeting, up from below 30% just a week ago . Hawkish comments from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman over the weekend further increase the chances of another jumbo hike .

The Reserve Bank of Australia is also signalling more tightening in the coming months, but hinted in their statement following the 50 basis point hike on Aug. 2 that they may opt for 25 bps next, to assess the impact of three straight 50 bps increases .

The AUD/USD fell around 0.80% on Friday, but losses were cushioned by a muted reaction to the hawkish turn in Fed expectations in equity and commodity markets. Risk asset resilience may be in for a stern test if U.S. CPI on Wednesday comes in above forecasts .

Support for the AUD/USD is at the 50% retracement of the 0.6682/0.7048 move at 0.6865 and the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of that move at 0.6822. A break below 0.6820 would expose a retest of the July 14 low at 0.6682. A close back above the 10-day moving average at 0.6960 would ease the downward pressure.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; Editing by Sam Holmes)

