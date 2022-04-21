BUZZ-COMMENT:AUD/USD may lose allure as equity flows signal shift

April 22 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has been one of the best performing currencies since the Russian invasion of Ukraine due to the large gains in energy and metal prices since the start of the conflict. Investor flows in the past 24 hours, though, may be tipping an end to commodities and commodity currencies as a safe-haven.

Despite a small rise in oil and base metals on Thursday, the energy and material equity market sectors fell sharply due to fears of demand destruction emanating from a slowdown in China and aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P material sector fell 1.68% on Thursday to complete a bearish outside day, while one of the best performing stock markets, the Toronto Stock Exchange, had its worst day in three months with the energy sector of that market falling 3.6%.

If flows out of commodity safe-haven destinationsare sustained, it will leave the Australia dollar in a vulnerable position due to a divergence of central bank expectations. While the Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points at their May meeting and perhaps follow that up with two more jumbo hikes, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to take a far more cautious approach.

Support for the AUD/USD is at 0.7335/45 where the 55-day moving average converges with a trend-line. A break below 0.7335 targets the key 200-day moving average at 0.7295. Those support levels will likely be tested while resistance at the 21-day moving average at 0.7458 caps rallies.

