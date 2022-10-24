BUZZ-COMMENT:AUD/USD dented by fresh China growth concerns

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar was the worst performing major currency on Monday, as its role as a proxy for China sentiment drew waves of selling.

The 20th China Communist Party Congress concluded Sunday with China President Xi Jinping securing a precedent-breaking third leadership term. This was factored in, but global investors were rattled by the introduction of a leadership team stacked with loyalists - prioritising China's rivalry with the U.S. over economic reform.

The market reaction was severe, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index diving around 6.5% while U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies collapsed over 10%.

The AUD fell 1.28% against the USD and 1.41% against the Euro despite a strong gain on Wall Street on hopes of a dovish Fed pivot and weak EZ PMI data - suggesting the Euro zone is heading for a recession.

Key for the direction of the Australian dollar will be whether investor concerns over China's growth trajectory translate into weaker commodity prices. A fall in iron ore, copper and energy prices would undermine Australia's very strong terms of trade.

The AUD/USD managed to close above the 10-day moving average, which came in at 0.6291 on Monday and ascends to 0.6297 today. A close below that line would warn that momentum is shifting to the downside and sets up for another move towards the 2022 trend low at 0.6170.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

