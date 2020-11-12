BUZZ-COMMENT: AUD/USD weakness likely to be short-lived

The AUD/USD fell around 0.65% on Thursday, but the dip may present a buying opportunity for the next leg higher. The AUD/USD followed risk assets lower, as investors came to the realization that the breakthrough in developing a coronavirus vaccine doesn't mean the economic stress related to the pandemic will instantly disappear. But markets will likely remain optimistic the end of the pandemic is in sight.

The political uncertainty in the U.S. due to the reluctance of President Trump to concede is also weighing on risk appetite. The legal challenges are a distraction and are delaying the efforts by U.S. lawmakers to deliver another fiscal relief package. But those uncertainties are also likely to clear in the coming weeks.

The correction in risk assets is justified and healthy, but with the medium-term outlook looking brighter, markets will resume pricing in a recovery for the global economy and the AUD/USD should be a major beneficiary.

Support for the AUD/USD is found at the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6990/0.7340 move at 0.7205. While the AUD/USD holds above that support, it will be poised to re-test resistance at 0.7340/45 and possibly break towards the trend high at September 1 trend high at 0.7413. For more click on FXBUZ

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

