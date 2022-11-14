BUZZ-Asia Day Ahead-Late fall on Wall Street - busy data schedule

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar bounced, while commodities eased, as markets digested Federal Reserve comments emphasising that there is more work to be done in the fight against inflation.

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard joined earlier Fed speakers , suggesting the pace of hikes may slow soon, but that more needs to be done to contain inflation . NY Fed inflation expectations climbed , and euro zone industrial production jumped .

A negative lead for Asia, with EM ETFs off 0.6%. There is a busy Asian data schedule, led by China industrial output and retail sales, that should keep the focus on domestic markets. The RBA minutes of the November meeting will be interesting, but unlikely to move markets. E-mini S&P futures remain the gauge of offshore risk appetite, trading +0.26% early.

Dow -0.63%, S&P -0.89% and Nasdaq -1.12%, coming off in the final hour . Treasury yields bounced in the shorter end, 2yr +8bps to 4.403%, 10yr +5bps to 3.869% and 30yr -4bps to 4.047% .

Oil fell on COVID-led China demand fears, Brent -3.6% and WTI -4.25% . U.S. copper -1.95% on the firmer USD and higher inventories; gold little changed .

The safe-haven USD firmed broadly as risk appetite soured =USD +0.45%. EUR -0.2%, GBP -0.65%, USD/JPY +0.85%, AUD -0.1%, NZD -0.4% and USD/CAD +0.5%. USD/CNH was the exception, -0.65% after the property support package .

For more click on FXBUZ

data Nov 15https://tmsnrt.rs/3GbpuWZ

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.