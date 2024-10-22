News & Insights

BuySell Technologies Remains Optimistic Amid Regional Challenges

BuySell Technologies Co., Ltd. (JP:7685) has released an update.

BuySell Technologies Co., Ltd. reports that recent robberies in the Kanto region have not significantly impacted their home visit business for September, but increased media coverage has led to a slight decline in customer inquiries. Despite this, the company maintains a positive outlook for their fiscal year, benefiting from improved profitability strategies and growth in their store purchasing business.

