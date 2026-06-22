Buyouts & Liquidity Aid ICF International Amid Elevated Cost Structure

ICF International’s ICFI first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 by 3.2% and declined 22.7% year over year. Revenues of $437.5 million decreased 10.3% from the prior-year quarter and missed the consensus mark of $449.8 million by 2.7%.

How Is ICF International Faring?

ICFI establishes and maintains long-term relationships with its clients. It has been advising the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for more than 30 years, the U.S. Department of Energy for more than 25 years, the U.S. Department of Defense for more than 20 years, the European Commission for more than 15 years, and certain commercial clients in energy markets for more than 20 years. These long-term relationships provide stable and recurring revenue streams for the company.

Buyouts have expanded the company’s product portfolio, playing a vital role in ICF International’s growth strategy. In 2025, the company acquired Applied Energy Group, Inc., an energy technology and advisory services company. AEG's suite of integrated technology and advisory solutions for electric and gas utilities will improve ICFI's offerings and client footprint. CMY Solutions, acquired in 2023, helps improve the company's offerings in the power and energy advisory services business.

ICFI’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 1.48, compared with the industry’s 1.91. The metric increased 10% from the year-ago quarter. The current ratio is above 1, reflecting ICFI’s ability to cover its immediate liabilities without strain and indicating financial stability and operational flexibility.

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Meanwhile, a sizable chunk of ICFI’s business comes from commercial work that is highly concentrated in cyclical industries like financial services, energy, air transportation, retail, health and environmental. Therefore, the company’s demand takes a hit when these industries experience a downfall, which is likely to continue in the future.

ICF International sees an escalation in the proportion of direct costs to its top line as it is making significant investments in internal infrastructure and acquisitions. The metric stood at 62.4% in the third quarter of 2025 and 64.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, the metric was at 61.9%. While the trajectory dipped, the elevated cost structure poses a significant threat to the cash flow, particularly if revenue growth slows down.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ICF International has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Enpro NPO and Everpure P. These two stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Enpro has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. NPO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average.

Everpure has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.3%. P delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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