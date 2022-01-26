Buyout fund Novo Tellus-backed SPAC debuts in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Southeast Asian industrial technology buyout fund Novo Tellus Capital Partners began trading in Singapore on Thursday, the third such company to list locally this month.

Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition NOVOU.SI, which raised S$150 million ($111 million), traded at S$4.93 versus its offer price of S$5 per unit. Each unit comprises of one Class A share and one half of a warrant exercisable at S$5.75 per share.

($1 = 1.3491 Singapore dollars)

