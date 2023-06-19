Buyout fund I Squared Capital considers takeover bid for Applus

June 19 (Reuters) - Infrastructure private equity fund I Squared Capital Advisors said on Monday it was evaluating a takeover bid for Spanish industrial testing company Applus Services APPS.MC together with rival fund TDR Capital.

In a filing to the Madrid stock market regulator, I Squared Capital said it has undertaken preparatory actions and has not made a decision whether to launch an offer yet.

Applus's market value was 1.24 billion euros ($1.36 billion) on Friday.

Last month, Applus said it had received from unidentified investors to acquire the company after Reuters had earlier reported buyout funds Apollo and Apax, among other potential bidders, were considering buying Applus.

Last week, local newspaper Expansion reported I Squared Capital Advisors was considering a bid for Applus.

($1 = 0.9149 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)

