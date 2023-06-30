Buyout fund Apollo makes tender offer for Spain's Applus

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Buyout fund Apollo on Friday filed a tender offer for 100% of the shares of Spanish industrial testing company Applus Services APPS.MC in a transaction that values the whole company at 1.23 billion euros ($1.33 billion).

The fund offered to pay 9.50 euros in cash per Applus share, it said in a filing to the stock market regulator, which has suspended trading in the shares early on Friday.

The shares closed at 9.32 euros on Thursday, which represented a 45% gain so far this year.

Last week, infrastructure private equity fund I Squared Capital Advisors said it was evaluating a takeover bid for Applus together with TDR Capital.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

