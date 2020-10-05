Buyout firm Triton says now holds 89% of HiQ, extends acceptance period

Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

HiQ shareholders representing 89% of the IT consultancy firm's share capital have accepted the buyout offer for the group from private equity firm Triton, according to a statement from Triton on Monday.

Triton also said it had now declared the offer unconditional and was extending the acceptance period until October 19.

Triton raised its cash bid for HiQ to 72 crowns per share on September 15, corresponding to 4.02 billion Swedish crowns ($451 million) in total.

The bid was recommended by HiQ's board, and had already been accepted by several of HiQ's top shareholders.

($1 = 8.9113 Swedish crowns)

