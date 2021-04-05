US Markets

Buyout firm Genstar raises over $10 bln for tenth midmarket fund

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Genstar Capital, which is focused on investments in financial services, healthcare, industrials and software industries, said on Monday it had raised more than $10 billion for its tenth flagship fund.

Adds background on previous funds

April 5 (Reuters) - Genstar Capital, which is focused on investments in financial services, healthcare, industrials and software industries, said on Monday it had raised more than $10 billion for its tenth flagship fund.

The announcement comes less than two years after the buyout firm raked in $7 billion for its ninth fund.

U.S. private equity fundraising dropped to $203.2 billion in 2020 from its record high of $320.5 billion in 2019, according to data from Pitchbook, underscoring investor apprehension towards record high buyout prices.

With $33 billion of assets under management, San Francisco-based Genstar primarily focuses on midmarket companies. Its portfolio includes proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, software vendor Bullhorn and digital video software provider Telestream.

Besides $10.2 billion for the most recent fund, named Fund X, Genstar also raised about $1.5 billion for an additional vehicle that will be used to co-invest in larger deals, the company said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular