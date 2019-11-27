Buyout firm Apollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data

US Markets

Private equity Apollo Global Management has raised its bid to acquire Tech Data to a deal valued at about $6 billion, the U.S. information technology equipment distributor said on Wednesday.

Excluding debt, the deal is valued at about $5.14 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Tech Data shareholders will receive $145 per share in cash, up from a previous offer of $130 per share.

