Buyout firm Apollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Private equity Apollo Global Management APO.N has raised its bid to acquire Tech Data TECD.O to a deal valued at about $6 billion, the U.S. information technology equipment distributor said on Wednesday.

Excluding debt, the deal is valued at about $5.14 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Tech Data shareholders will receive $145 per share in cash, up from a previous offer of $130 per share.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

