Buyout, Digitalization to Boost Salesforce (CRM) Q1 Earnings

Salesforce CRM is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 31. The increased adoption of cloud-based solutions amid business disruptions caused by the pandemic is expected to have driven demand for Salesforce’s products. Its ability to provide an integrated solution for customers’ business problems is expected to have been the key driver.

The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect the benefits of the robust demand environment as organizations are undergoing a major digital transformation. Moreover, strategic acquisitions and partnerships are anticipated to have helped it win new customers.

Salesforce Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Salesforce Inc. price-eps-surprise | Salesforce Inc. Quote

Digitalization to Boost Salesforce Revenues

The rapid adoption of software-as-a-service-based platforms amid the ongoing work-from-home and online learning trend is expected to have spurred demand for Salesforce’s cloud-based solutions. Salesforce’s diverse cloud offerings are likely to have helped expand its clientele, fueling the top line.

The company’s Customer 360 Truth platform, which helps connect the data from sales, service, marketing and commerce and build a single Salesforce ID for each customer, is likely to have boosted its performance. Also, Salesforce’s focus on AI and the substantial progress in its Einstein Analytics platform make it optimistic about the upcoming quarterly results.

Salesforce’s initiatives to capitalize on the overseas demand for cloud-based applications are anticipated to have bolstered the top line during the period in discussion. Further, the improved customer experience is anticipated to have aided the cloud segment.

However, a decline in software spending by small & medium businesses amid the macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic might have affected CRM’s fiscal first-quarter performance. Also, the increasing investments in International expansions and data centers might have eroded the company’s profitability during the to-be-reported quarter.

Acquisitions & Partnerships to Aid Q1 Performance

Salesforce’s strategic acquisitions over the past 12 months are anticipated to have brought incremental revenues in the quarter under review. On Jul 21, 2021, the company announced completing the buyout of Slack, which positioned it as a leader in the enterprise team collaboration solution space.

Salesforce completed the acquisition of Traction on Demand in April this year. Salesforce anticipates revenues from the newly acquired Slack and Traction on Demand businesses of approximately $1.5 billion and $75 million, respectively, in fiscal 2023.

Additionally, CRM’s focus on building partnerships is anticipated to have fueled the top line. These strategic partnerships not only helped it grab new deals but also expanded the firm’s operations internationally.

Further, partnership agreements with the likes of Apple, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, HP, Dell, International Business Machines and others for the firm’s cloud services are likely to have aided Salesforce’s performance during the fiscal first quarter.

