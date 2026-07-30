Buying Warner Bros. Discovery Today Isn't a Bet on Media. It's a Bet on 12 State Attorneys General.

Key Points

Paramount Skydance has agreed to buy Warner Bros. Discovery for $31 per share in cash, an equity value of $81 billion.

A federal judge has the merger frozen while 12 states pursue an antitrust challenge, and the deal can now stay open as late as June 1, 2027.

If closing slips past Sept. 30, shareholders start collecting a 25-cent-per-share fee every quarter the deal stays open.

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Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) trades near $26 as of this writing. Paramount Skydance holds a signed agreement to pay $31.00 per share in cash for the company. That gap -- about $5 per share, or roughly 20% -- has nothing to do with box-office results, streaming subscribers, or cable's decline. It is a courtroom discount.

Anyone buying the stock today should be clear about what they're purchasing. It isn't really a media business right now. It's a claim on $31 in cash, discounted by the odds that 12 state attorneys general convince a judge to kill the deal that produces it.

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What the paper says

The transaction itself is about as settled as these things get. Paramount agreed in February to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $31.00 per share, valuing the company at $81 billion in equity and $110 billion including debt. Both boards approved it, and the deal was originally expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

The regulators have largely cooperated. The Justice Department cleared the deal in June, concluding the combination was unlikely to harm competition or consumers. And on July 22, the European Commission approved it as well, on the condition that Paramount unwind a European film distribution venture with Universal and stay out of similar arrangements for a decade.

The unresolved piece is the states. Twelve of them, led by California, sued in mid-July under federal antitrust law. Their argument is that combining two of Hollywood's major studios would reduce competition in film and raise prices for consumers. The Writers Guild of America filed a similar challenge of its own. A federal judge in California, Araceli Martinez-Olguin, has the merger frozen while the cases proceed, and the parties are due to propose a trial schedule by July 31.

And on Friday, July 24, the timeline got a hard boundary. Paramount agreed the merger will not close before June 1, 2027, or five days after a ruling on the merits, whichever comes first. Paramount called the arrangement a "significant win" that gives it a direct path to trial.

The practical translation for shareholders: the money could arrive within weeks of a ruling if the states lose, in about a year if the case runs long, or never if they win.

What holders collect, and what they risk

The waiting, at least, is compensated. If the deal hasn't closed by Sept. 30, Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders begin accruing a ticking fee of $0.25 per share each quarter, or roughly $650 million a quarter from Paramount. Run the timeline all the way to June 2027, and the fee adds about another $0.65 per share on top of the $31.

So the winning branch of this bet pays about $5 to $6 per share from today's price, a return north of 20%. The only open question on that branch is how many quarters the collection takes.

The losing branch is harder to value, and that's the problem. Warner Bros. Discovery traded as low as $10.76 within the past year -- before deal speculation swept the stock upward. A broken deal wouldn't necessarily send shares back there. The company would still own a major studio, HBO Max, and the networks business it had planned to separate. And the assets have already drawn more than one buyer: Netflix had a signed agreement of its own for Warner's studio and streaming assets until Paramount's all-cash bid was judged superior in February. A collapse wouldn't automatically bring Netflix back, but it wouldn't leave the company unwanted, either.

Still, the operating results offer little support at today's price. Trailing-12-month revenue of about $37 billion is down 3% year over year, and the company has lost money over that stretch. Second-quarter results arrive Aug. 6, and they may serve mostly as a reminder that there is a shrinking media business under the ticker, whatever the courtroom decides.

That asymmetry is the whole investment. Win, and the return is capped near 20% plus fees. Lose, and the stock has to rediscover a stand-alone story at some meaningfully lower price.

For investors who actually want to own media assets, this ticker doesn't currently offer that. The lawsuit owns the story until a judge rules. And for investors tempted by the spread, the honest description of the job is underwriting antitrust litigation. Warren Buffett's old test for bets like this started with one question: How likely is it that the promised event will actually happen? His list also included what happens when a deal dies on antitrust action, which is exactly the outcome nobody in this fight can predict with confidence.

I'd pass. If the states somehow win and the stock breaks lower, Warner Bros. Discovery becomes a media bet again. At that point, the price would finally reflect it.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.