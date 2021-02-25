Buying Walmart Stock Could Be the Smartest Thing You Ever Do

While Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) stock price fell by around 5% last week after reporting its fiscal fourth-quarter results, the company's business is still strong and long-term investors should take notice.

Walmart capped off a very good year, which ended on Jan. 31, with a 7.5% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 to $152.3 billion after removing the effects of foreign currency translations. Its operating income fell slightly to $5.7 billion from $5.9 billion, but this was due to extenuating circumstances, including $1 billion in costs related to COVID-19. For 2021, management expects a low single-digit percentage increase in adjusted sales, and operating profit to stay flat or increase slightly. No doubt, that forecast disappointed investors.

Irrespective of short-term guidance, this company has managed to be successful through the years. Having Walmart as part of your portfolio is not only smart, it could make you richer, too.

Image source: Getty Images.

Walmart knows its customers and is changing with the times

Walmart's low prices get customers into the door. Its "everyday low prices" efforts help draw in more than 265 million customers every week. This is even more true during tough economic times, like now when unemployment is still elevated. In 2020, during the pandemic and resulting recession, Walmart's adjusted sales increased by 7.7% to $564.2 billion.

The general consensus is that things will improve as governments and companies distribute COVID-19 vaccines. But it can ease investors' concerns knowing they own a company that will do well in all economic scenarios.

Good economy or bad, shopping trends change over time and strong companies adjust to take advantage. Walmart management has done a solid job of dealing with a growing amount of online competition. It is investing heavily in technology to improve its omnichannel offerings. This includes faster delivery of its online merchandise and same-day pick-up options for online customers who want it. Last fall, the company launched Walmart+, its subscription service, to compete directly with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime.

Last year, Walmart's U.S. division saw a 79% year-over-year increase in e-commerce sales. While COVID-19 forced many people to change their shopping patterns and order online, these results suggest the company was prepared with the necessary infrastructure to fill the increased orders.

Ever-higher dividends

Walmart has managed to turn its higher profitability into greater free cash flow (FCF). Last year, its FCF was $25.8 billion, which it used to handily cover the $6.1 billion of dividends and $2.6 billion of share repurchases it made.

Walmart has a history of rewarding shareholders with higher dividends every year. The board of directors recently increased the per-share quarterly payment by a penny to $0.55, marking 48 straight years with a raise. It is close to hitting Dividend King status (50-plus years of annually increasing its dividend). At the new dividend rate, it is yielding 1.6%.

Walmart won't make you rich overnight. But a solid company that is ready for the future and staying true to its low-cost roots is always a smart purchase to help diversify an investment portfolio. Aside from the long-term stock appreciation Walmart has managed to produce, you also get to collect increasingly higher dividend payments.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.