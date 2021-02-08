Buying Travel Insurance For A Trip With Walking Tours

For your next vacation you might be looking for more opportunities to be outside and not in enclosed spaces. Instead of sitting in a tour bus, walking tours can offer a social-distanced opportunity to see the sights. Other bonuses: Walking is great exercise and reduces the carbon footprint of vehicles.

If you’re planning a walking tour, it’s important to look for the best travel insurance. Things that could go wrong include injury, theft and other unexpected events that can stop you in your tracks. We’ve asked experts what travel insurance considerations should be part of a walking-tour trip.

Travel Insurance for Walking Tours

If you’re considering a walking tour vacation outside the U.S., look for a plan that includes coverage for medical expenses and baggage. Why these two coverages specifically? They cover the common problems of injuries and theft.

Here are some risks to consider:

Falling or getting hurt. A travel insurance plan that includes medical expenses and medical evacuation coverage can pay for the costs associated with accidents as minor as twisting an ankle to more catastrophic injuries requiring an evacuation or longer hospital stay, especially when you’re traveling abroad, says Carol Mueller, a spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.

Having a wallet stolen while out and about. A travel insurance plan with baggage and personal effects coverage will cover the costs of replacing items such as your wallet, passport or other important documents that are stolen during a vacation.

Having to depart your tour early. If you need to return home early because of an injury, trip interruption coverage can help, says Mueller. It covers the additional fees charged to change flights. Plus you could receive reimbursement for the nonrefundable parts of your vacation that you didn’t use.

Travel Medical Insurance for Walking Tour Trips

“Injuries do happen, even during what appears to be low-difficulty walking tours,” says Mueller. “Look for a minimum medical expense limit of $25,000.”

Mueller says travel insurance providers see far too many emergency medical claims, such as ankle or leg injuries on cobblestone walkways and streets. Even a small injury can ground the rest of your vacation plans.

Medical emergencies, especially when you’re traveling outside the U.S., can be financially catastrophic. “U.S. health plans provide little to no coverage outside the United States, and Medicare specifically will not cover medical expenses incurred outside the United States,” says Mueller.

Travel medical insurance can provide reliable coverage, regardless of the severity of the injury. “We don’t expect there to be any exclusions specific to walking tours, so these travelers can take their tours with the comfort of knowing their insurance can be applied if they are injured,” says Steven Benna, a spokesperson for Squaremouth, a travel insurance provider.

In 2020, about 25% of travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth were bought primarily for medical coverage, says Benna.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

For those on self-guided walking tours, Mueller recommends being “street smart” while traveling.

“Be aware of your surroundings and the pick-pocket and petty theft scams in international city hubs,” says Mueller. A comprehensive travel insurance plan with baggage and personal effects coverage can pay for the replacement of personal items that are lost or stolen while you’re traveling.

Getting Advice on the Spot

Most travel insurance plans include travel assistance services that can complement walking tours. For example, if you see a restaurant or local experience you want to explore more, you can call the travel insurance provider’s 24/7 assistance line to help research the location and even make reservations.

“Think of it as a global personal traveling assistant,” says Mueller.

