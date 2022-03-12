Buying This Type of Property Could Double Your Passive Income

Investing in real estate can be a great way to generate passive income every month, especially if you utilize a buy-and-hold investment strategy. That said, if you're really looking to maximize the amount of income you have coming in each month, you may want to focus on investing in multifamily real estate.

Put simply, there are many benefits to choosing multifamily real estate for your portfolio over single-family homes. Keep reading to learn more and to get a better idea of whether investing in multifamily properties is the right strategy for you.

What is multifamily real estate?

As the name suggests, the term multifamily refers to residential real estate purchases that include more than one unit. Typically, this designation is used to describe apartment buildings and condominiums. However, it can also refer to smaller buildings, such as duplexes and triplexes.

The units can be either stacked on top of each other or placed side by side. As long as there is more than one dwelling in the property, it is classified as multifamily real estate. If there's only one unit, the property will be considered a single-family home instead.

Here are some of the advantages of investing in multifamily real estate.

There's more opportunity to generate passive income

First and foremost, multifamily properties offer the opportunity to generate additional passive income. If you invest in a single-family rental, you will have the opportunity to collect one rental payment each month from your tenant. In contrast, with a multifamily property, there are multiple tenants, and you will have the ability to collect multiple rent payments.

In addition, multifamily properties typically offer the opportunity to generate income from a few different sources. For example, if you purchase an apartment building, you might be able to earn some extra income by charging for the use of certain amenities, such as an on-site laundry facility or a pool.

There's less risk

While the potential to earn more passive income is a major benefit to investing in multifamily real estate, it is not the only one. Another benefit here is that there is often much less risk to this type of investment. In this case, the lack of risk comes from the fact that there will be multiple tenants living in the property.

When you own a single-family rental and your tenant leaves, you can find yourself stuck carrying the property until you can find a new tenant to take their place. However, with a multifamily property, the financial burden of carrying the property is spread out among multiple tenants. Since it's not likely that all of your tenants will leave at the same time, you can almost rest assured that you will still have some income coming in, even when there is unit turnover.

There may be the potential for attractive financing options

The final benefit of investing in multifamily real estate is that there may be the potential for some attractive financing options. Too often, newer investors shy away from investing in multifamily real estate because they don't want to be faced with having to get outside investment financing.

Fortunately, it's possible to buy a multifamily property with traditional financing, including government-backed loans. This process is known as house hacking.

At its core, house hacking simply involves living in one unit of your investment property. As long as you intend to use the investment property as your primary residence, it's possible to buy a multifamily building with an FHA or VA loan. This means that you'll have access to their more flexible qualifying requirements, including lower down payments and credit score requirements.

Are you ready to invest in multifamily real estate?

Investing in multifamily properties may not be the right investment strategy for everyone, but if your goal is to generate as much passive income as possible, it's worth considering. If you're thinking of going this route, be sure to do your research on real estate investing so that you have a better idea of what to expect and to connect with industry experts who can help you along the way.

