Buying These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Could Be Brilliant Moves

In an uncertain market, it's hard to know which move to make. Some stocks are poised to perform better than others if a recession comes. Others will likely deliver higher returns if the economy holds up relatively well.

With so much uncertainty, are there any smart picks? I think so. Here's why buying these three high-yield dividend stocks could be brilliant moves.

1. Ares Capital

Ares Capital's (NASDAQ: ARCC) share price could basically tread water and investors would still do quite well. That's because the stock's dividend yield tops 10.2%.

Why is Ares Capital's yield so high? First, it's a business development company (BDC) that -- like real estate investment trusts (REITs) -- must return at least 90% of income to shareholders as dividends to be exempt from paying federal taxes. Second, Ares Capital has generated plenty of income to fund its dividend.

Ares Capital provides financing to mid-market customers. Thanks to the turmoil with regional banks, the BDC has great opportunities to attract new business. Co-president Mitchell Goldstein noted in Ares Capital's first-quarter call that the market environment is "as attractive as we have seen in quite some time."

The company's share price also looks attractive. Ares Capital stock currently trades at less than 7.7 times forward earnings. With its valuation and promising business prospects, this could be the best ultra-high-yield dividend stock on the market right now.

2. Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) doesn't have an ultra-high dividend yield. However, most investors probably won't complain about its solid yield of over 4.2%.

More importantly, Brookfield Renewable offers strong growth prospects that are almost a slam dunk. As its name indicates, the company focuses on renewable energy. Brookfield operates hydroelectric, solar, wind, and distributed energy facilities across the world.

The demand for renewable energy is expected to skyrocket over the coming decades. Achieving net-zero carbon emissions will require solar and wind electricity generation that's four times 2020 levels.

Brookfield Renewable is preparing to help meet this growing demand. The company's development pipeline capacity totals around 110 gigawatts -- more than four times its current operational capacity.

3. Enterprise Products Partners

With the transition to renewable energy, you might be surprised that I've included Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) on the list. This midstream energy leader operates over 50,000 miles of pipelines that transport oil, natural gas, and petrochemicals.

But the growth in the global population will likely require more energy than hydro, solar, and wind will be able to deliver. In particular, natural gas demand should increase significantly. That bodes well for Enterprise.

Investors should also love Enterprise Products Partners' distribution. The company has increased its distribution for 24 consecutive years, a streak that will almost certainly continue. Its yield currently stands at nearly 7.7%.

Enterprise also has a $2 billion share buyback program in place. As of March 31, the company had repurchased $748 million of its stock. This translates to an "invisible dividend" that rewards unitholders of the limited partnership.

The company's management has plenty of skin in the game that provides an incentive to work hard toward boosting the share price. Around 32% of Enterprise's common units are owned by the midstream energy company's management team.

10 stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enterprise Products Partners wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2023

Keith Speights has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.