Buying spree propels LME tin to 5-month high

By Pratima Desai and Polina Devitt

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Nervousness about a lack of tin supplies on the London Metal Exchange (LME) spurred a buying spree on Thursday that propelled prices of the soldering metal to five-month highs, despite an oversupplied physical market.

Benchmark prices on the LME CMSN3 for tin, used extensively by the semiconductor industry, rose to a session peak of $29,110 a metric ton, a jump of 21% since May 24.

Traders said tin breaking above resistance at $28,440 fuelled momentum and triggered further purchases.

Prices have been climbing since Myanmar's Wa militia announced plans in April to suspend mining in areas it controls from August 1 to protect remaining resources, with gains tempered by expectations of surpluses this year.

"Seems that the LME market for tin is very tight, but physical market is not very tight. This warns of disconnect which will probably create a lot of volatility," said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Stocks of tin SSN-TOTAL-W in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange at 8,354 tonnes are more than double the levels seen at the end of December last year.

In LME-approved warehouses, inventories at 3,880 a ton are up from 1,510 MSNSTX-TOTAL on April 25, but they are still low by historical standards.

LME data published with a two-day lag shows one company holding between 50% and 79% of tin warrants - documents that confer ownership of metal in LME warehouses 0#LME-WHL.

Also, feeding nervousness are large holdings of cash contracts and one company with a hefty short futures position of 30-39% 0#LME-FBR of open interest -- the number of outstanding contracts due to mature or be rolled over in August.

These positions have fuelled a scramble for LME supplies for nearby delivery and pushed the premium for cash tin over the three-month contract CMSN0-3 to $1,704 a ton on June 21, the highest since October 2021. It was last at $720 a ton.

"There's some buying ahead of Myanmar's August suspension, people are expecting shortages in China," a tin trader said.

Myanmar accounted for 77% of China's tin ore imports last year, Chinese customs data showed. It produced 10% of global mined tin supplies of 310,000 tons last year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

