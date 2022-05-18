Buying Power of Bitcoin vs. Aprea Therapeutics at New 52-Week High

Here at CryptocurrenciesChannel.com, we find it interesting to track various ETF and stock prices versus various digital assets over time.

We noticed that as of 5/18/2022, Bitcoin ($BTC) can buy you the most amount of Aprea Therapeutics shares, in the past year. For example, if you had 1 Bitcoin coin and wished to buy shares of APRE(Symbol: APRE) with the proceeds, you would now be able to buy 44143.57 shares of APRE. That's versus a low amount of 5882.03 shares over the trailing twelve months. Here's how this relationship looks charted, over the past year:

The main driver of the above bar chart has, of course, been the performance of Aprea Therapeutics shares, relative to the performance of Bitcoin; and here's how the two compare over the past year on a total return basis:

Check out our Bitcoin historical price chart and Aprea Therapeutics vs Crypto pages for additional charts. Note that any stock splits and/or dividends are included when we calculate the APRE returns.

