Buying Platinum Is an Obvious Trade, but Probably Still A Good One

I am pretty sure I wasn’t born a skeptic, but I do know I became one within a few weeks of starting to work in a dealing room, at least when it comes to trading opportunities. The dominant view where I worked and in every dealing room was that if something looked too good to be true, it probably was. Obvious trades were reasons to be suspicious. If all the evidence pointed in one direction for a currency pair or whatever but the thing wasn’t moving, one of two things were true. Either you had missed something very significant, or the data that you were looking at had already been completely priced in. Either way, there was very little upside but significant downside to taking the obvious trade.

So, when I saw that the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) was forecasting a big shortage of the commodity this year my first thought wasn’t that I should buy it, but rather to look for reasons to sell it. As the name implies, the WPIC exists to encourage and facilitate investment in platinum, so a report saying that they see prices going up is much like one saying that the Pope is, in fact, Catholic. Second, platinum, like all significant commodities, has very efficient spot and futures markets, so even if the report were taken at face value, the chance of a major opportunity still being available by the time the news piece linked to above was written, published, and read by me were virtually zero.

This time, though, while that may be true in terms of the short-term trading opportunity, the long-term conclusions of the report seem sound, and because of that, holding platinum may well be a good medium- to long-term strategy for investors.

While most people are aware that platinum is sometimes used for jewelry, unlike gold, that isn’t its primary use. It is essentially an industrial metal, with applications in many modern industries. It is increasingly used in catalytic converters, which now account for around fifty percent of its industrial usage, but is also used as a catalyst in other industrial processes, and in electrical components. Now, from a very long-term perspective, catalytic converter use can be viewed as a liability given the current trend towards EVs, but that isn’t going to have much of an impact over the next couple of years. During that time period, the prevailing supply and demand balance is more influential, and the WPIC report suggests that that balance is about to be thrown off.

They indicate a 28% increase in demand this year, but a 1% decline in production, resulting in a global shortage of close to a million ounces of platinum. One could argue that is somewhat predictable and is therefore priced into the platinum market, but a couple of big down days have taken us off recent highs, and the front-end futures contract (PL) is trading around 17% below its 2021 highs. Try as I might, I cannot see that as anything but an opportunity.

The PL futures contract, however, isn’t the best way for most investors to play this. Many don’t have access to futures trading and even for those that do, the need to roll over as contracts reach expiration would be both inconvenient and costly. So, the preferred way to play an expected rise in platinum is through an ETF that tracks physical holdings of the metal, such as the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM). There are two main ETFs for physical holdings of platinum, but PLTM is preferred for the simple that it has a lower expense ration than its main, and bigger, rival, Aberdeen’s PPLT. Over an extended period, that matters.

With the prediction of a global shortage of platinum, buying PLTM does come under the banner of an obvious trade. As I said, that made me skeptical, making me look for reasons not to buy. But, as famously misattributed to Sigmund Freud, “Sometimes, a cigar is just a cigar.” I can overanalyze all I like, but the fact remains that this year, the already tight platinum market will experience a shortage, and betting on that pushing prices higher is the only sensible trade to take.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.