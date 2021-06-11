Markets
Buying Opportunity as Celsius Stock Plummets?

Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
In today's video, I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH). Celsius recently announced a public offering at $62.50, which has caused the stock price to drop over 14% in one day. Below I share a few highlights from the video.

Two reasons to add Celsius to your watch list

  1. Celsius already has a strong balance sheet with no debt and substantial cash and short-term investments. After the offering, Celsius should have no issues fueling its growth strategies.
  2. Celsius reported 78% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth driven by 101% YOY North America sales growth for the first quarter of 2021.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of June 10, 2021. The video was published on June 10, 2021.

Jose Najarro owns shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Celsius Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

