Buying Opportunity as Celsius Stock Plummets?

In today's video, I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH). Celsius recently announced a public offering at $62.50, which has caused the stock price to drop over 14% in one day. Below I share a few highlights from the video.

Two reasons to add Celsius to your watch list

Celsius already has a strong balance sheet with no debt and substantial cash and short-term investments. After the offering, Celsius should have no issues fueling its growth strategies. Celsius reported 78% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth driven by 101% YOY North America sales growth for the first quarter of 2021.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

