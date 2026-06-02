Buying for the Long Haul? These 3 Stocks Could Generate 10x Returns

Key Points

The stocks listed here all contain risk and are in their early growth stages.

If these stocks prove to be the real deals, they could easily grow to 10 times their current values.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

One of the most enticing things about investing in growth stocks is that while there may be risk with investing in them early on, their upside can also be tremendous down the road. And it's not always obvious which ones will be the big winners, which is why investing a small amount in promising stocks can be a good move, provided that you're OK with the risk and uncertainty that comes with doing so.

The stocks listed here aren't investments that would be suitable for low-risk investors or individuals who aren't willing or can't afford to remain invested for the long haul. But if you're willing to take on some risk and hold on for several years, there are three stocks you may want to consider investing in today: Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), and Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY).

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Joby Aviation

At around $12 billion in market cap, Joby is the most valuable stock on this list. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company hopes to be raking in money from air taxi operations in the future. It's a long-term play that's full of uncertainty. How things shape up is still a big unknown. Its aircraft isn't approved in the U.S. yet, and its commercial operations haven't begun, but that could change potentially as early as this year.

It could be a while before Joby generates meaningful revenue from its core operations and even longer before it turns a profit. But with the company already doing demonstration flights in New York and San Francisco, it is showing that it's an early leader in this space.

The company incurred a loss totaling $930 million last year, and things could get worse before they get better as it scales its operations. However, the eVTOL stock has loads of potential in the long run, which is why it might be a compelling option for long-term investors.

Curaleaf Holdings

Cannabis producer Curaleaf Holdings is the safest-looking stock on this list, as it has consistently generated an operating profit over the years. In 2025, its operating income totaled $25 million on revenue totaling just under $1.3 billion.

The company has been navigating a challenging cannabis market where products are illegal federally but permissible within certain states. Now, however, with the U.S. government rescheduling some medical marijuana products, there's growing optimism that greater reform (i.e., legalization) may be on the horizon.

I wouldn't hold my breath, however, as investors have been burned in the past on the hopes that marijuana might soon become legal, only for nothing to end up taking place. That's precisely why buying shares of Curaleaf, while its valuation is low -- it has a market cap of just under $3 billion -- could be a good move. It's a bit less riskier than the other stocks on this list, and yet, its upside could be massive. You will, however, need to be incredibly patient.

Pony AI

Rounding out this list is a robotaxi stock that is in the early innings of its growth, and that's Pony AI. The company is based in China, but it has been growing its business in other parts of the world, including Croatia, where it has helped launch Europe's first robotaxi service. It's a huge milestone for a company whose market cap is just under $5 billion.

Pony AI makes the software and hardware necessary to transform a vehicle into a robotaxi, and it generates revenue from both robotaxi and robotrucks, while also licensing its technology for other applications.

The company generated some strong growth during the first quarter of this year, with revenue of $34.3 million rising 145% year over year. The risk, however, is that its operations remain deeply unprofitable; Pony AI has incurred an operating loss of $58.3 million over the past three months. It's a risky stock to own given its financials, but its growth is compelling, and it could make for an attractive acquisition target in the future. If it continues to scale its robotaxi operations, the growth stock could have plenty of room to rise higher.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.