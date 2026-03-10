Markets

Buying a Home in Retirement Just Got Less Expensive -- but Is Now the Right Time?

March 10, 2026 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by Maurie Backman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

If you've been keeping tabs on mortgage rates, you may be aware that they're generally down this year compared to last year. And in late February, mortgage rates even dipped below 6%.

You may be wondering if you should buy a home as a retiree in light of today's borrowing rates. But here's why it may not quite be the right time.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A house with a for sale sign in front of it.

Image source: Getty Images.

Homes are still expensive

While it's true that mortgage rates are lower these days than in recent years, historically speaking, they're not low. And homes are not necessarily affordable.

The National Association of Realtors reports that in January, the median existing-home sale price rose to $396,800. January also marked the 31st month in a row of year-over-year home price increases.

In February, Redfin reported that Americans now need to earn $111,252 a year to afford the typical U.S. home that's for sale. But according to recent research from The Motley Fool, the average retirement income for Americans 65 and older today is $83,950, and Americans of retirement age have a median income of $54,710.

If we use median income as our benchmark, the typical retiree only earns about half of what's needed to afford a typical home today. Clearly, that's a big mismatch.

So unless you have a higher retirement income, now may not be the right time to buy a home. You may instead want to wait for prices to come down and for mortgage rates to slide even more.

Don't forget about additional costs

When you rent a home, you write your landlord a single check every month that covers your housing costs. When you own one, you have to pay for a lot of extras -- property taxes, maintenance, repairs, and in some cases, HOA fees.

Those costs could add up and strain your retirement budget in a serious way. So even though mortgage rates may be a bit lower now, and buying a home may be less expensive than it once was, that doesn't mean you're in a strong position to do so.

Before you start looking at homes, calculate your retirement income. Factor in Social Security, retirement plan withdrawals, and any other steady income you have access to. Then, see what homes are selling for in your area.

From there, find an online mortgage calculator and see what monthly payment you may be looking at based on today's rates. If the number is a lot higher than what you're paying now, it probably means it's the wrong time to buy. If the number is comparable, add in the extras just mentioned and see if the total still works for your budget.

Remember, there's a good chance mortgage rates will fall further in time. Waiting to buy a home could be a smart decision, especially if you're not quite sure you can afford one right now.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.