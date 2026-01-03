Buying This Healthcare Stock Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Key Points

Programs like Social Security aren't designed to replace workers' entire income once they reach retirement age. So, it's important for everyone to plan ahead and build a nest egg for their golden years. Investing in stocks is a great way to do that.

There are plenty of companies to choose from in equity markets, but only a few can realistically help average investors become millionaires by the time they hang up the proverbial boots. Let's consider one healthcare stock that has what it takes: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

A rock-solid business

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical leader. When it comes to resilient industries, few can exceed or even match this one. Drugmakers like AbbVie sell products for which demand is consistent through the entire economic cycle. That means that even in recessions, the company tends to generate steady and predictable revenue and earnings. Of course, this factor alone doesn't make AbbVie a buy -- plenty of pharmaceutical companies aren't nearly as attractive.

AbbVie boasts several other good qualities, including a diversified portfolio across multiple therapeutic areas, such as immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. Within its most important area, immunology, AbbVie currently has some of the top-selling products: Skyrizi and Rinvoq. Both medicines have been growing their sales rapidly in the past few years and have filled Humira's big shoes. Humira was AbbVie's key growth driver for years until it lost patent exclusivity in 2023.

The company's ability to overcome that challenge also speaks volumes about its underlying business. Furthermore, AbbVie has a robust pipeline and the ability to acquire smaller drugmakers or sign licensing agreements to acquire new, promising assets. So, the company offers consistency through good and bad times, has a vast lineup of products, and can overcome patent cliffs -- a significant danger for drugmakers -- through shrewd research and development spending. All these factors indicate a business that is well-positioned to perform consistently over the long term.

AbbVie's (not so) secret weapon

Another key reason AbbVie can deliver solid returns over the long run is that it has a terrific dividend program. The company is a Dividend King, or a corporation with at least 50 straight years of payout increases (it's currently at 54). Reinvesting a growing dividend can significantly boost long-term returns. Case in point: Consider AbbVie's returns over the past decade with and without dividends reinvested.

The difference is significant. Considering AbbVie's strong financial results and ability to generate solid cash flows, its days of increasing its payouts aren't over. For investors with a 30-year horizon, $50,000 invested today will grow to approximately $1,000,000 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. AbbVie is, in my view, capable of pulling that off.

Of course, it's important not to put all your eggs in one basket and to build a well-diversified portfolio of assets. However, AbbVie can help you become a millionaire retiree by being a large holding in your portfolio.

