Buying the Best Top-Ranked Stocks in November

The stock market cooled off to start the first full week after the presidential election. The selling and profiting-taking make sense after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rocketed to new highs following Donald Trump’s victory.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see more profiting-taking in the coming days, with the Nasdaq trading far above its 21-day, 21-week, and 21-month moving averages.

Thankfully, any near-term pullback should be bought up given the wind at the market’s back. A second Trump term likely means lower corporate taxes, less red tape, and other possible economic growth-focused efforts. The market is also bullish on the Trump administration’s stance on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin—bitcoin soared to all-time highs to start the week.

The overall bullish backdrop remains in place, especially if investors search for companies with improving earnings outlooks.

Today we explore how investors can use a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks to buy in November and throughout the final stretch of 2024.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperform the market in both good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

Parameters

Clearly, there are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Buy Surging Gold Stock Coeur Mining?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE is a precious metals producer boasting four wholly-owned operations. The U.S.-based company’s operations include the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. Coeur Mining aims to transform into "America's premier, growing provider of precious and critical metals."

Gold prices have soared in recent years, with silver moving higher as well. Coeur Mining grew its revenue by 5% last year, with it expected to boost its revenue by 28% in 2024 and 29% next year to climb from $821 million in FY23 to roughly $1.4 billion in FY25.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining is projected to swing from an adjusted loss of -$0.23 a share to +$0.16 a share in 2024 before skyrocketing 300% next year.

Coeur Mining’s upward earnings revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has crushed our bottom-line estimates in the trailing three quarters. “Our strong third quarter operational and financial results signal the beginning of what we expect to be a new chapter of consistent free cash flow for Coeur,” CEO Mitchell Krebs said in prepared Q3 remarks on November 6.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CDE stock has soared 210% in the last year vs. its sector’s 10% climb and its industry’s 40% run. Yet it still trades 28% below its averages Zacks price target at roughly $6.20 a share. Coeur Mining’s upward earnings revisions help it trade at 50% discount to its highly-ranked industry at 9.9X forward 12-month earnings.

