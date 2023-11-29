Buying a Vacation Home? Check Out These 5 Affordable Islands in the Caribbean

Thinking of buying a vacation home? How about buying a vacation home on the warm sands of a tropical Caribbean paradise island? Sounds not half bad. If so, it might be worth your time to look beyond the country’s borders, as many of these Caribbean islands offer not only paradisiac landscapes and great weather, but also affordable options.
Antigua and Barbuda
Average home price: $255,000 to $12 million (minimum purchase requirement price of $200,000), according to Global Citizens
Prospective homebuyers will have a lot of options, yet as The Travel reported, they must be in the pre-approved areas.
The cost of living is a little more expensive than other islands in the Caribbean, but it’s still at least 20% cheaper than the United States, The Travel added.
St. Croix
Average home price: $239,000, according to The Travel
St. Croix, U.S .Virgin Islands is a great and easy option for U.S. citizens and is considered the most affordable of the U.S .Virgin Islands, according to The Travel.
The island is also known for its old world charm, new world conveniences and burgeoning culinary scene, according to Visit St. Croix.
St. Lucia
Average home price: $200,000 (at Rodney Bay), according to The Travel
This Caribbean island is known for its famous landscape, notably the Pitons. And as The Travel reported, beyond the beautiful surroundings, St. Lucia homebuyers benefit from not having to pay taxes on capital gains. Talk about a good deal.
Roatan
Average home price: $135,000 – $175,000, according to The Travel
Roatan is an island in Honduras and is known for its diving opportunities. Foreigners can directly buy property in Roatan, and prices are generally lower than places in Mexico, or elsewhere in the Caribbean, according to Spring Water Resorts.
Barbados
Average home price: $67,500 – $400,000, according to The Travel
Barbados is a great location for a budget-friendly vacation home in the Caribbean, according to The Travel. In addition, the buying process is rather straightforward as there are no regulations against non-nationals owning land or property, it added.
Another advantage is that Barbados also has a 12-month Welcome Stamp program, which is a visa that allows foreigners to relocate and work on the island without paying local taxes, according to Residence Barbados.
